Natural Gas protesters urge Governor Baker to take action

BOSTON (WWLP) – A group of activists from the south shore are worried that gas pipelines leading to a compressor station in their area will explode.

The group called, Fore River Residents Against Compressor Station said they have been voicing their concerns to the Governor for years now, but still, nothing has been done.

They outlined their concerns at a rally outside the Governor’s office today, where they delivered hundreds of petitions to administration officials.

They want Governor Baker to deny the state permits needed for the project to advance.

“The best thing they can do is turn off the spigot, they need to stop using natural gas, literally stop using it,” Alice Arena said.

The group is hoping to see the Baker administration invest in renewable energy sources like wind and solar.

They believe these protections are crucial in preventing communities from having to deal with explosions like what happened last year in the Merrimack Valley…. or worse.

The Governor said the Federal Government will have to make a decision regarding the fate of the compressor station, but he did call for a health impact assessment from several state agencies.