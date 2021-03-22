Nearing 3 million COVID vaccine doses administered

BOSTON (SHNS) – As of Monday morning, 1,085,399 people in Massachusetts had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Department of Public Health reported.

That’s an increase of 15,631 people from Sunday morning. Of those who are fully vaccinated, 1,012,342 people are protected thanks to two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and another 73,057 people were inoculated with the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A grand total of 1,866,948 people have at least started the vaccination process with either the Moderna or Pfizer varieties.

In all, Massachusetts has administered 2,952,347 of the 3,236,230 doses shipped here by the federal government, about 91 percent.