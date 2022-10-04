BOSTON (WWLP) – The general election is right around the corner and vote by mail applications have already been sent out. Vote by mail was an extremely popular option during the state primary, with 45.6 percent of ballots being cast by mail.

Every registered voter was sent a mail-in voting application by mail this month to apply for a November ballot, that is if they had not already elected to do so when primary applications were sent out in July. Applications are pre-addressed to your local election office and postage is paid for.

If you for some reason did not receive an application, or you need a new one, an application can be downloaded or printed from the Secretary of State’s website. You can also write a signed letter to your local election office to apply for a ballot.

As of Tuesday, the Secretary of State has received 922,000 vote by mail applications.

“In the meanwhile, we are now distributing ballots to communities who in turn will send them to the voters. So voters should be starting to receive their ballots soon. The election is exactly five weeks from today,” said Galvin.

The application deadline is Tuesday, November 1st. You can return your ballot by mailing it back using the envelope provided, hand delivering it to your local elections office, dropping it off at an early voting location during early voting hours, or using a local drop box.

Mailed ballots must reach your local election office by 5 p.m. on November 12th. Mailed ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day can only be counted if they are postmarked by November 8th.

Just as a reminder, mail-in ballots cannot be returned at a polling place on Election Day.