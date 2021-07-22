Nearly 300,000 women have left MA workforce for good since COVID pandemic

BOSTON (WWLP) – Pay equity continues to be a big concern for lawmakers at the Statehouse.

When the Massachusetts workforce came to a halt in 2020 many people were forced to leave their jobs and according to a new study released by the state, women were affected the most. Back in 2019 women were earning just .83 cents for every dollar that men earned.

The Commonwealth made strides to address the pay gap by passing a pay equity law, which was actually the first of its kind in the country. When the pandemic hit pay equity issues in the state got worse in fact more than 275,000 women left the workforce for good.

“If you work in Massachusetts for 40 hours and you can’t afford to put food on your table and to house your children successfully, we have a systemic problem,” Megan Driscoll said during a Livestream with Senator Adam Hinds.

To prevent the Commonwealth’s pay equity problems from getting worse the Baker Administration has prioritized women and minority-owned businesses for many state projects. Now the work to address the pay gap is just getting started according to many here on Beacon Hill.

The best way that lawmakers know how to do that is through community outreach and education.