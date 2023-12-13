BOSTON (WWLP) – Individuals in need of emergency housing continue to pour into the state. The affects are being felt both statewide, but also in our local communities.

At the start of November, the Healey Administration announced it’s partnership with United Way of Massachusetts Bay, and on Wednesday it was announced more shelters are being opened.

These shelters came after Governor Healey placed a cap on the amount of families the state could accommodate. The state reached capacity at the start of November, and applications for the SafetyNet Shelter program were released shortly afterwards.

Catholic Charities Boston was the first organization to launch a shelter through this grant program, making space for 27 families. United Way of Massachusetts Bay announced on Wednesday they are partnering with a pair of organizations in Central Massachusetts that will serve up to 23 families.

Senator John Velis believes western Massachusetts needs more resources from the state, “I remember way early in the beginning of this, I had a conversation with one of the secretaries here, and what this secretary said is, ‘We’re aware that it’s a really big problem when Chicopee has more migrants in it than Boston, and more people in a hotel.’ Chicopee versus Boston… that’s a problem. Western Mass. has stepped up but we need the resources to be able to do it.”

As of now, there are no solid plans to open up shelter in western Massachusetts, however United Way confirmed that they have had conversations with providers in our side of the state as well as applications under review. These applications vary in location, but include places like churches and community centers.

There are approximately 800 families in western Massachusetts in emergency shelter, and another 242 on the states waiting list.