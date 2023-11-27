BOSTON (WWLP) – At the start of November, the Healey Administration announced a partnership with the United Way of Massachusetts Bay to open up overnight safety-net shelters, and just last week, the first one opened.

Catholic Charities Boston launched a shelter site in the Greater Boston area that can house up to 27 families, or around 81 individuals. This shelter is for families and pregnant individuals who are eligible for emergency shelter, but cannot access it due to the cap and waitlist put in place.

Governor Healey announced that she was putting a cap in place to limit the amount of families in emergency housing to 7,500, saying that the shelter capacity had been stretched to the brink and the state was unable to accommodate those in need. Shortly after, the administration announced the grant program, which uses $5 million of federal money.

The United Way plans to administer the money to community organizations, faith based groups and volunteer organizations to set up short term overnight shelter across the state.

As of Friday, there are 7,480 families currently enrolled in the emergency shelter system with 102 families and pregnant individuals on the waitlist. About half are estimated to be migrants.

People are currently being housed not only in emergency shelters, but in hotels and motels across the state, including in western Massachusetts. 22News reached out to the administration on Monday to see if any future sites may be located in the western part of the state, but they had no update.

The shelter crisis is currently costing the state around $45 million a month.