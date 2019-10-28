Negotiators named to hash out major education bill

BOSTON (SHNS) – Six lawmakers were named Monday to reconcile the House and Senate approaches to pouring $1.5 billion in new money into the state’s K-12 education system over the next seven years and to avoid the pitfalls that imperiled last session’s failed attempts to pass similar legislation.

Both branches this month used as a starting point a bill that was unveiled by Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Robert DeLeo, and a conference committee will try to hammer out a compromise bill based on the amended bills that cleared both branches with overwhelming support.

Lead conferees Sens. Jason Lewis of Winchester and Rep. Alice Peisch of Wellesley will be joined on the conference by Sen. Michael Rodrigues of Westport and Rep. Paul Tucker of Salem, both Democrats, and by Sen. Patrick O’Connor of Weymouth and Rep. Kim Ferguson of Holden, both Republicans.

The House and Senate bills (H 4145 and S 2365) contain many similarities but take different approaches to accountability. The House bill requires that districts file plans detailing how the new money will work to close achievement gaps, and gives the education commissioner signoff powers. The Senate adopted an amendment to its bill meant to give more decision-making power to local officials rather than the state commissioner.

“I’m confident we will get to a final bill that we will all be very happy with,” Lewis said the night the Senate passed its bill earlier this month.

Peisch told the News Service after the House’s final vote on the bill last week that she was “optimistic” the two branches could work out their differences. She said she and Lewis worked for “many months in order to get something that we thought would have broad support.”

Last session, the House and Senate also passed differing education financing bills, but negotiators could not reconcile them before the final minutes of formal sessions ticked away.

A different group of six lawmakers — Reps. Jennifer Benson, Marjorie Decker and Mathew Muratore, and Sens. Cindy Friedman, Julian Cyr and Bruce Tarr — was finalized Monday to iron out the differences of children’s health care legislation (H 4012/S 2377) passed by both branches.

Neither branch took action Monday to set up a conference committee to negotiate a final fiscal 2019 supplemental budget so that the state comptroller can file a key financial report. The branches could try to settle differences without a conference committee.

While the two newest conference committees get to work, a third conference is still haggling over the details of a distracted driving bill that would ban mobile device use while driving. That six-member panel has been negotiating for 131 days and has not finalized an agreement.

Conference committee reports are not subject to amendment and face up-or-down votes in the branches once an agreement is reached. The process means some of the most important decisions on major bills are made during conference committee deliberations, which lawmakers almost always vote to conduct in private.

(Michael P. Norton contributed reporting)