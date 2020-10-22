New analysis planned in weekly DPH reports

by: Katie Lannan, SHNS

BOSTON (SHNS) – With a tweak coming in the color-coded metric the Department of Public Health uses to gauge community-level COVID-19 transmission risks, the department is changing the timing of that weekly data report.

The weekly municipal metric, which has been published Wednesday evenings, will now be released on Thursdays, starting with this week’s report, according to a DPH spokeswoman who said the shift will accommodate additional analysis by the COVID-19 Command Center to determine if a municipality’s positive case number has been “significantly impacted by a clearly identified cluster in a long-term care facility, higher education institution or correctional facility.”

If one of those institutions has more than 10 cases and accounts for 30 percent of the community’s total cases over the past 14 days, the community will be assigned an asterisk with its risk-level color.

An asterisk will not change a community’s treatment under gathering-size regulations or its ability to move into the second step of Phase 3 of the Baker administration’s reopening plan, DPH said.

