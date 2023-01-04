BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A new year is bringing a new legislature. Both the House and Senate convened Wednesday to kick off the 193rd General Court. There were ceremonies Wednesday in both the House and Senate to start the 2023-2024 session.

In one of the last acts as Governor, Baker administered the oaths of office to both the House and Senate. Governor Baker, who is officially leaving office tomorrow, spoke about his past eight years in office and the civility he witnessed between republicans and democrats.

“I just want to thank all of you for the kindness, the cooperation, and the civic discussion and debate that you brought to the issues before this chamber and before the commonwealth. That is not the way these conversations, if you can even call them that, often take place these days in other parts of the country,” said Governor Baker.

Senator Ryan Fattman will be joining Western Massachusetts after picking up the towns of Brimfield, Monson, Holland and Wales during redistricting. And Representative Jake Oliveria and Paul Mark both were sworn in as Senators Wednesday. Oliveria is excited to represent a larger part of the Commonwealth and get to work.

“Making sure that we make West-East rail a reality for our region of the Commonwealth and we update our transportation system, our roads and our bridges but also our regional transportation entities like PVTA,” said Representative Jake Oliveria.

Representatives Shirley Arriaga AND Aaron Saunders we’re also both sworn in. Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ron Mariano were also both re-elected to lead their respective chambers.