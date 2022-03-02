BOSTON (WWLP) – A group of mental health professionals met today to discuss ways to improve the lives of families with autistic children.

When it comes to accessing services for autistic children, wealthy families have a huge advantage.

A group of mental health workers in Massachusetts have made it their mission to change that.

A panel of clinicians and concerned family members met virtually today to discuss some of the barriers to service that low income families face when trying to get their child assessed and diagnosed.

Those with private insurance typically have no problem getting an appointment with a specialist but due to the reimbursement rate in Massachusetts those on Mass Health don’t receive the same care.

“These rates have a direct impact on the quality of life of these families that are already disadvantaged in some regard,” said Ivy Chong an Autism care advocate.

The group is asking the state legislature to take action on this issue by adjusting the reimbursement rate for autism services.

Those on today’s call got the chance to speak directly with their lawmakers and they proposed several policy changes that could help low income children on the spectrum.

There are more than a dozen states in the U.S. that have already made this change including our neighbors to the north in New Hampshire.