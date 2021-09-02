New Bedford eyes clinics to boost vaccination rate

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. On Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, the company said it started the application process for U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older. (Pfizer via AP)

BOSTON (SHNS) – With slightly more than half of the city’s population at least partly vaccinated against COVID-19, New Bedford officials plan to host eight different vaccination clinics over the next five days.

The city will offer vaccine doses on Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fire Station 8 and at Nye Street Pocket Park; on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Nye Street Pocket Park, Riverside Park and Clasky Common Park; on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Nye Street Pocket Park and Riverside Park; and on Tuesday at the Andrea McCoy Rec Center between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

New Bedford lags most other areas of the state in vaccinations. In the most recent state data published Aug. 26, about 52 percent of New Bedford’s residents had received at least one vaccine dose, compared to 71 percent of the state population that had received at least one dose in that span.

Mayor Jonathan Mitchell’s office said any New Bedford resident receiving a first vaccine dose against COVID-19 at any of the clinics will receive a $20 Dunkin’ gift card while supplies last.