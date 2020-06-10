New bill from Gov. Baker includes $2K fines for incorrect data reporting

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health for weeks now has released data related to the pandemic, and that has really helped residents identify where cases were located.

On DPH’s website you can find out how many new cases are reported each day, and where those cases were found. You can also find the age, sex and race of the presumptive positive cases.

Under the new law, the governor has expanded the information available to the public to include specific data from nursing homes and long term care facilities.

“I think the purpose of the legislation fundamentally is to create a uniform standard for everybody who’s part of that information gathering and distribution reporting chain,” Baker said.

A big motivation behind the governor’s decision was to make sure residents and staff in nursing homes and long term care facilities have the resources they need to get through this pandemic safely.

Since signing that bill into law, the governor has filed another bill that would impose a $2,000 fine for anyone who fails to record certain critical information.

That bill will need to get approval from the legislature before it becomes law.