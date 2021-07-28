New bill would prevent first responders from taking photos of victims

BOSTON (WWLP) – A new bill at the State House would prevent first responders from taking photos of victims.

It all stems from a murder that happened ten years ago in the city of Chicopee. The bill’s sponsor, Chicopee State Representative Joseph Wagner, said he’s now hoping to get some closure for the family of Amanda Plasse.

Back in 2011, Chicopee police took and disseminated pictures of murder victim Amanda Plasse. Plasse’s family was devastated to learn that images were sent to colleagues and members of the public. Now, they’re turning their grief into advocacy and they’re hoping the legislature will join them in their fight.

“The bill and what it proposes to do is not only a matter of common sense, it speaks to accountability,” said State Representative Wagner.

The bill would prohibit any first responder at a crime, accident or emergency from taking a photograph of a victim or from spreading it, except as part of their official duties or if the victim or an immediate family member consents. Any violation would carry a fine of up to $2,000 or an imprisonment of up to one year.

It’s now up to the House and Senate to approve the bill and send it to the Governor’s desk to be signed into law.