New bill would put Massachusetts on track to reach net-zero emissions by 2050

BOSTON (WWLP) – State senators this week, passed a major climate change bill which is now headed to the House for consideration.

The climate bill would put Massachusetts on track to hit net zero carbon emissions by 2050, but that’s not all.

The bill would also increase the number of renewable energy projects across the state, meaning more wind power on the seacoast and more solar power in western Massachusetts.

On top of that, the bill would also put new energy efficiency standards in place for household appliances.

“I think what we’re learning also when we shift into the energy space, we’ve now reached that point where it can be cheaper to have renewable energy,” Senator Adam Hinds told 22News.

The governor and the legislature have gone back and forth on this issue. Gov. Charlie Baker sent the bill back to lawmakers with amendments in February.

State senators adopted some of those amendments but decided to reject one that they believe would increase building costs.

Now, the bill is headed back to the House for final consideration. It will then be sent back to the governor’s desk where he has the option to sign it or veto it.