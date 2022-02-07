New Boston Mayor now also looking for new schools chief

Michelle Wu pauses while acknowledging a standing ovation after she was sworn-in as Boston Mayor during a ceremony at Boston City Hall, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Boston. The election of Wu marked the first time that Boston voters elected a woman, or a person of color, to lead the city. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius will resign at the end of the school year, bringing to an end a three-year tenure marked by COVID-19 upheaval and leaving Boston’s new mayor with major decisions on the education and policing fronts.

Mayor Michelle Wu unveiled Cassellius’s impending departure, calling it a “mutual decision” by the mayor, superintendent and BPS School Committee Chair Jeri Robinson. Three months into her first term, Wu will now search for a permanent leader to take over atop the city’s public schools at the same time that she is engaged in the process of appointing the Boston Police Department’s next commissioner.

Cassellius, a former Minnesota education commissioner, took the top job in Boston in July 2019, eight months before the pandemic prompted a shift to remote learning that has since transmuted into staffing shortages, mask mandates and other complicated issues. She did not say Monday why she plans to leave at the end of the academic year, instead expressing gratitude to the city’s leaders and the district’s families.

“In the coming months I look forward to working closely with Mayor Wu, my team and my incoming successor to ensure a smooth and seamless transition,” Cassellius wrote in a letter to the community. “As I said when I arrived in Boston, this work requires all hands on deck. My hands — and my heart — will be fully committed to BPS until it is time to pass the baton. Until then, my sleeves are rolled up because we still have work to do.”

It was not immediately clear Monday if officials would name an interim superintendent to succeed Cassellius or aim to hire the next permanent superintendent by the time she leaves. “The next senior leader of the district will need to be ready to execute quickly, and I will be working in close partnership with the School Committee to move forward the search process for a permanent Superintendent,” Wu said.