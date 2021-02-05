New call center has been set up in MA to help older residents get vaccinated

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker announced a new call center, which will make it easier for older residents to sign up for their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

A call center was set up today so that older residents only have to dial 211 to schedule a vaccine appointment. This is how it works; when residents call 211 they will be given a prompt, from there they can choose ‘Help Scheduling a Vaccine Appointment.’

Once connected with a representative, the caller will be asked to confirm that they are 75 or older.

“There will be over 500 representatives staffing the line who can provide live phone support to 75 plus residents who can’t use Mass.gov/covidvaccine,” Gov. Baker said.

The call center will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Callers can choose from English and Spanish to schedule their appointments, and more than 100 language translators will be available upon request.

Residents are urged to continue to schedule appointments through the Mass.gov website, but this call center will stay in place for at least the next few phases of the vaccine rollout.