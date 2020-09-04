New campaign ad will remind students, parents to keep safe when school reopens

BOSTON (WWLP) – Schools across the Commonwealth are slowly beginning to re-open, and most of them are planning to offer some form of in-person learning.

A new campaign on TV and radio, as well as social media postings and even billboards, will be reminding everyone that they need to do their part to keep each other healthy and safe as the school year starts.

So far more than a billion dollars has been distributed to cities and towns to help with school re-opening costs. Currently, more than 70 percent of Massachusetts school districts are preparing for some kind of in-person learning. A move that Governor Charlie Baker believes needs to be done safely.

“We can return to school safely if we all do our part,” Baker said.

When students return to the classroom they will be required to wear a mask during the entire school day. Mask breaks will be provided and desks will be spaced 6 feet apart.

Additional handwashing stations and isolation rooms must be set up before schools begin to re-open.

State health officials say these measures won’t just protect students and staff, they’ll protect the entire community.