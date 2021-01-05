New climate laws in MA set ambitions goals around cutting carbon emissions

BOSTON (WWLP) – The climate bill was passed by the legislature Monday and it currently sits on the governor’s desk waiting to be signed into law.

If the legislation does pass, it would set environmental targets that the state has to hit every five years. It would also help to provide solar power for low-income communities, helping residents there save on their electricity bills.

One part of the bill that would directly benefit western Massachusetts has to do with biomass, an energy source that comes from the burning of wood chips.

“Our communities in western mass have very high rates of asthma and have been identified nationally as being one of the worst places to live with asthma so the fact that we’ve been able to put this on hold, to get this language is going to be a big win,” Senator Lesser told 22News.

The bill has faced opposition from groups who believe the plan will increase energy costs.

22News will continue to follow this and provide you with updates on the bill as soon as they become available.