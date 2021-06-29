New commission created to improve state’s workforce

A roadside banner beckons potential employees outside Channel Control Merchants LLC, an extreme value retailer and exporter of brand sensitive secondary market inventories, in Hattiesburg, Miss., March 27, 2021. With hopes growing for a strong snapback in hiring this year, Friday, April 2 monthly jobs report will provide crucial insight into whether those sunny expectations will come true. The most optimistic economists are predicting the report could show a cool 1 million jobs were added in March. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Commonwealth’s workforce has changed a lot in the past year.

During the pandemic, Massachusetts had one of the highest unemployment rates in the country and while we are still recovering from that economic devastation, we’re also learning more about future of the state’s workforce.

For the very first time, a new commission studying the future of work held a virtual hearing Tuesday morning. Lawmakers like Senator Eric Lesser of Longmeadow questioned business leaders about where the gaps currently are in their employment process and what can be done to promote growth in different parts of the economy.

“Whether it’s around automation, artificial intelligence, cyber security, remote work on the future of the Massachusetts workforce,” said Senator Lesser.

The committee, which is made up of lawmakers, business owners, and members of the Governor’s cabinet, will continue to hold regular meetings about the future of work here in Massachusetts. The goal of the committee is to write a report on their findings and file bills that will help to promote additional economic activity.