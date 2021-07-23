New commission will decide whether happy hour will return to MA

BOSTON (WWLP) – A proposal to bring back happy hour is gaining traction on Beacon Hill.

It’s very early in the process but a new commission at the statehouse will look into bringing back happy hour, as a way to boost sales for restaurants after the pandemic. Back in 1984 happy hour was officially banned in the state of Massachusetts to cut down on the number of drunk driving accidents that occurred across the state.

That was until this year when state representative Mike Connolly thought the practice could be brought back safely.

“These days there’s just absolutely no excuse for anyone to get behind the wheel after drinking because you can just push a button and get a ride,” Connolly told 22News.

Rep. Connolly’s bill would create a commission to look into bringing happy hour back and it would also permanently extend certain measures that were popular during the pandemic, Like cocktails to go and extended outdoor dining. A new poll shows that 70 percent of Massachusetts residents would like to see happy hour come back.

It’s now up to lawmakers to decide whether or not those afternoon specials will return.