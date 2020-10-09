New data shows many Massachusetts residents have left the workforce

BOSTON (WWLP – Early on in the pandemic, Massachusetts had the highest unemployment rate in the country.

The gradual lifting of business restrictions has been good for the state economy. In fact, Massachusetts was among just a handful of states that didn’t have to shut things back down due to a spike in cases.

However, Massachusetts isn’t out of the woods just yet. A new report found that many people have decided to leave the Commonwealth’s workforce altogether, and women are doing so at higher rates than men.

According to the CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank in Boston, “The longer the pandemic goes on, the more you’re going to see people leaving the labor force, not only because they can’t find a job, but because they have to care for either elderly parents, people that are sick because of the pandemic, or children that are not able to go to school because schools have been closed and there is not the availability of daycare.”

The state’s jobless rate dropped by more than 250,000 over the past two months which is a promising sign for our labor force.

Ultimately, the focus is on Washington and what they will do to help small businesses stay afloat during a potential second wave of the virus.