New dining, drinking options at Everett casino

BOSTON (SHNS) – Encore Boston Harbor is adding three new dining and drinking options for patrons with a new sports bar, pizzeria, and Shake Shack burger joint set to open in early September.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission Thursday approved alcohol licenses for all three establishments on Thursday. The Everett casino plans to operate the new WynnBET Sport Bar, boasting more than 100 televisions, including a 100-foot high and 123-foot long video wall, and a collection of trophies and other local sports accessories.

The bar, located on the casino floor, will be part of a new sports lounge area under construction, which will also including new gaming options, according to Loretta Lillios, director of the Investigations and Enforcement Bureau. The commission approved an expansion of Encore’s beverage license to operate a full-service bar at WynnBET, and also granted beer and wine licenses to Shake Shack – a popular burger chain – and Frank and Nick’s pizzeria.

Frank and Nick’s will be run by well-known Boston restaurateurs Frank DePasquale and Nick Varano, who already operate Fratelli at the Wynn-owned casino on the Mystic River. Food from Shake Shack and Frank and Nick’s will also be available through the bar, offering a late-night alternative for gamblers looking for something other than a sit-down meal or Dunkin’.

“It sounds like great news too in terms of new employment opportunities,” Gaming Commission Chair Cathy Judd-Stein said. Lillios said the goal is to open all three establishments over Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 4, though the casino’s website lists the following Saturday, Sept. 11 as the opening date.