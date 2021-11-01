New district plan for Springfield drafted by State Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state house released drafts for new districts in preparation for the 2022 election.

Current Map

You can see a current map of the Hampdens District when it comes to voting for state senators, the yellow area.

Redistricting Plan

Compare that to what the district would look like if these redistricting plans came to pass. You can see the district distinctly shifts a bit eastward.

Redistricting Plan Across Massachusetts

This is just one of multiple changes proposed by the legislature in an attempt to bring more political power to minority groups in the state, by reforming districts to have more robust minority populations.