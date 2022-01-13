New East-West rail proposal would extend services to Pittsfield

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state legislature is continuing their conversations about connecting Pittsfield to Boston by high speed rail.

There’s a lot of optimism in Beacon Hill that a high speed train connecting western Massachusetts to eastern Massachusetts will be built. Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser has been fighting for years to establish a rail service from Springfield to Boston.

A recent proposal filed by Lesser and several of his colleagues would extend the rail service to include Pittsfield. With an active bid for Lt. Governor, Senator Lesser hopes that this year the bill will actually make it over the finish line.

“The legislature is on board, they’ve been on board for multiple years. Frankly, the impediment is the Governor’s office and MassDOT and so I’m running for Lt. Governor to make sure that that’s not a road block anymore,” said State Senator Lesser.

Housing prices in the Boston area have skyrocketed over the last few years, in fact the average price of a home 20 minutes outside the city is $1.2 million. By providing rail service to western Massachusetts, people who work in Boston would have more housing options and they would also give a boost to the western Massachusetts economy.

Now that most people are back to work in person, we are seeing the traffic come back in full force. A high speed train could help to alleviate that.