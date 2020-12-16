New elective surgery guidance leaves out ambulatory centers

BOSTON (SHNS) – After the state’s new order to restrict elective invasive procedures prompted confusion and concern among ambulatory surgery centers, an updated version of the guidance appears to settle remaining uncertainty.

A memo the state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services issued last Wednesday updating guidelines on non-essential invasive procedures described restrictions only on hospitals, omitting any language referring to ambulatory surgery centers.

That’s a change from the original guidance, which explicitly included the state’s dozens of ASCs that are typically geared toward outpatient procedures.

Although Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said several times that preventative visits such as colonoscopies could take place, the head of the state’s Association of Ambulatory Surgery Center said the first pass at written guidance was less clear and appeared to leave gaps that could prevent patients from getting some outpatient care.

Now, ASCs are no longer included in the same language requiring hospitals to stop elective procedures. State health officials are hopeful the restriction requiring many elective procedures to be postponed will help direct additional resources toward responding to rising COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations.