New England Council outlines stimulus support

BOSTON (SHNS) – A group of business, academic, and government leaders from across New England praised President Joe Biden’s proposed stimulus package Monday as an important step to get the pandemic under control and support economic recovery.

In a letter to the region’s Congressional delegation, the New England Council highlighted several aspects of the $1.9 trillion so-called “American Rescue Plan” that members believe “would be particularly beneficial for our region,” including funding for higher education, the extension of food security benefits, and additional funding for public transit agencies.

“The Council believes this plan includes a variety of provisions that will support the goals of stemming the spread of this deadly virus, while also supporting economic recovery,” the group wrote. “We were particularly pleased that President Biden’s proposal includes measures to address racial inequities already present in our society and only exacerbated by the pandemic.”

The Council also urged the Congressional delegation to focus on a public education campaign surrounding vaccines, additional relief and support for the health care industry, aid to private colleges and universities, and paid family and medical leave in any additional legislative action.