New England lawmakers oppose Governor Baker’s climate plan

BOSTON (WWLP)- Governor Baker filed the ‘Transportation Climate Initiative’ to cut carbon emissions on a regional level, but he might not be getting the cooperation he hoped for from other lawmakers in New England.

“I still believe that a regional approach to this is the best way to ensure that no one state is advantaged or disadvantaged,” said Baker.

Earlier this week the Governor doubled down on his request to make the Transportation Climate Initiative or “TCI” a regional program. His sentiment didn’t go over well with Vermont Governor Phil Scott.

During his State of the State Address on Thursday, Governor Scott said “I simply cannot support proposals that will make things more expensive for them,” meaning the residents in Vermont.

Along with Governor Scott, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu have also expressed opposition to the plan.