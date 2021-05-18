New England states offering bonuses for residents to get off unemployment, return to work

BOSTON (WWLP) – Some states in New England are offering financial incentives for unemployed residents to return to work.

On Monday, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced that he would give unemployed residents $1,000 to obtain a new job.

Similarly, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu announced today that he’s also offering $500 to unemployed residents who pick up a part-time job and a thousand dollars to those that get a full-time job.

Here in Massachusetts, there is a labor shortage particularly in the hospitality sector which has lawmakers considering all their options to fill those positions.

“So, we’ve got to have a 360-degree view of this. We’ve got to do what we can to incentivize a return to work and incentivize a re-opening, getting workers back onto payrolls, getting companies back to full capacity,” Senator Lesser said.

Lawmakers in the Commonwealth say they are more focused on other things that prevent families from returning to work like the rising cost of childcare and the lack of public transportation.