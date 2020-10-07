New flu shot rules, testing guidance for long-term care staff

BOSTON (SHNS/WWLP) – Staff at nursing homes, rest homes, assisted living residences, adult day health programs, and out-of-hospital dialysis units will not be able this year to opt-out of getting a flu vaccine, under new orders from Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel.

A second round of comprehensive nursing home reforms is being rolled out by the Baker- Polito Administration, in an effort to keep some of the most vulnerable safe in the coming months. They’re part of the Accountability and Supports Package 2.0.. which aims to improve the standards of care and infection control at these facilities.

Another talker…strengthened flu shot requirements for staff at nursing homes, rest homes, assisted living residences, adult day health programs, and dialysis units.

“I highly support it in a healthcare department it’s highly mandatory because everything going on with COVID we should all do our best to make sure that everyone we take care of is reduced and looked after,” said Jessica Miller.

Medical and religious exemptions will be permitted. The Executive Office of Health and Human Services said the requirement is intended to “protect long-term care residents and other vulnerable populations from a potentially deadly flu season, and preserve health care resources needed to respond to the COVID-19 emergency throughout the fall and winter.”

22News looked into numbers from the state and found that more than 55,000 older adults live in 700 of these facilities across Massachusetts. The DPH cites a potentially deadly flu season amid the pandemic for their revisions to vaccination requirements, now eliminating the option for staff to opt-out of getting a flu shot.

But there are exemptions for medical or religious reasons. So far, more than $400 million in new funding has been committed directly to nursing homes since the start of the pandemic. The Baker administration on Tuesday also announced it had updated COVID-19 surveillance testing guidance for staff of long-term care facilities, to align with federal guidance.

Nursing homes and rest homes are required to adhere to the guidance, and it is “recommended” that assisted living residences do so, according to the administration, which said the state will fund “up to two rounds of testing for all staff per 30 days when there is a new staff case in an ALR.”