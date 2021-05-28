New guidance eases graduation rules

BOSTON (SHNS) – New Department of Elementary and Secondary Education guidance for high school graduation ceremonies takes effect on Saturday, easing restrictions in line with the end of many state COVID-19 mandates.

As the state gathering limit lapses, there will be no set maximum capacities for graduations, and students, attendees and staff will not be required to wear masks at outdoor ceremonies.

Face-coverings are still required for graduations held indoors, as is distancing of six feet from members of other households. Singing, food and drink, and communal gatherings like receptions are also prohibited at indoor graduations.

Protocols that are required for indoor ceremonies and recommended for outdoor ones include a maximum of six guests per graduate and advance guest registration.