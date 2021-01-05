New healthcare bill signed by Gov. Baker expands coverage for residents

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has signed a major healthcare bill into law.

Gov. Baker said the healthcare bill expands coverage for Massachusetts residents while also putting protections in place for people who get COVID-19.

The healthcare legislation requires insurance companies to cover telehealth services, a system that has been used over a million times in the last 10 months.

Baker also said the bill extends insurance coverage even for those on MassHealth, making it easier for residents to access COVID-19 testing and treatment.

“I think all of these things are really positive developments under very difficult circumstances that will be permanent pieces of our healthcare world going forward and I think we’ll all be better off because of it,” said Gov. Baker.

The federal government has decided to act on ‘surprise billing,’ preventing insurance companies from hitting patients with an enormous healthcare bill out of nowhere.

Surprise billing was also outlawed in Gov. Baker’s healthcare bill, ending a practice that’s been a burden on residents in Massachusetts for decades now.