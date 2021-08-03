New invitations hitting for Baker fundraiser in Mashpee

BOSTON (SHNS) – The invitations to Gov. Charlie Baker’s pre-Labor Day soiree at the home of prominent Boston public relations executive George Regan are in the mail.

The fundraiser, which is now booked for Thursday, Sept. 2, had to be rescheduled after the invitation improperly listed University of Massachusetts President Marty Meehan as a host. As a public employee, the former Democratic Congressman and prolific fundraiser cannot solicit donations, and the Baker administration described his inclusion on the invitation as a mistake. The event had been planned for Friday, Aug. 20.

The new date for the event at Regan’s Mashpee home was announced late last month, and the invitations began arriving via email Monday night. Regan has hosted similar events in the past for Baker, but this year’s fundraiser has generated additional interest due to the uncertainty around Baker’s plans for 2022. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito is also a featured guest at the event, and it’s widely assumed if Baker opts against seeking a third term next year that Polito will run for the top of the ticket.

The Shrewsbury Republican has been raising more money than Baker this year, but the governor only recently resumed in-person fundraising activities in June and any money raised by Polito could be used by both for their campaign if they remain a ticket. Baker raised nearly $91,000 in June, his largest monthly total in 18 months, not counting the $165,418 he collected last December.

Polito reported $156,881 in donations over the same period. Neither Baker nor Polito’s campaign finance reports for July was not yet available Tuesday afternoon. In addition to Regan, the co-chairs for the event include Cape Cod Health Care CEO Michael Lauf, former Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, attorney Drew Meyer, of Lubin and Meyer, former SBLI President Robert Sheridan, developer David Southworth and Steve Coan.

The entertainment will be provided by blues musician James Montgomery.