New law requires public notice of sewage discharges

BOSTON (SHNS) – In 2006, when Denise Provost was a new member of the state House of Representatives, a Somerville High School student who was job-shadowing her pointed at the Mystic River on a map in her office.

“I row for the Somerville High School crew team,” Provost recounted the student saying. “And sometimes when we’re out in the river, it seems like we might be rowing through raw sewage. Is that possible?”

Provost, who’d recently been taken on a tour of combined sewer overflows by the Mystic River Watershed Association, told him it was possible.

“He asked me, point blank, what are you going to do about it?” Provost, who did not seek re-election last year, recalled 15 years later at an event celebrating the signing of a new law requiring public notification of sewer discharges in waterways.

“We did something about it, and that’s something to be proud of, and I’ll always be grateful,” she said.

The law Gov. Charlie Baker signed on Jan. 12 requires sewer system operators to issue public advisories within two hours of a discharge and every eight hours until the discharge has ended, with a final advisory within two hours of its conclusion. It gives the Department of Environmental Protection, which is also tasked with posting information about discharge notifications on its website, a year to develop regulations around the law’s provisions.

When issuing an advisory of a sewage discharge, operators will need to describe the location, approximate time, date and duration, estimated volume of discharge, affected water and land areas, and any precautionary measures for avoiding health risks. They must establish a public website for advisories, notify local health officials, send emails or texts to people who have subscribed for the alerts, and send the initial advisory and updates “to the 2 largest news organizations that report on local news in communities near the outfall,” according to the law.

The notice requirements take effect 540 days after the law was signed, or in July 2022.

“This law won’t stop the discharges, but it will let people know when there’s sewage in the water and help them keep safe,” Somerville Sen. Patricia Jehlen said.

Supporters of the notice requirements have said that sewer discharges often happen during heavy rains in communities whose wastewater and storm drainage systems are combined. When storm water floods the system, overflow channels can carry excess rainwater and sewage directly into waterways. The discharges, or combined sewer overflows, can carry bacteria and cause algae bloom.

Each year, about 3 billion gallons of raw or partially treated sewage are discharged to the state’s waterways, said Julia Blatt of the Massachusetts Rivers Alliance.

She said sewage discharge is an environmental justice issue, because it is generally more of a problem for waterways in urban areas like the Merrimack and Mystic rivers.

“We hope that this notification requirement is just a first step and it will raise awareness of the need to invest in and modernize our water infrastructure,” Blatt said.

Baker described the legislation as “one of those bills that gets to your desk and you’re glad it got there.” Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said it’s an issue where awareness and a quick response are important.

Polito said it’s also important to support municipalities as they maintain and replace aging infrastructure, a task that communities don’t always have the resources necessary to execute. She brought up the climate bill Baker filed last session that would increase the excise tax paid on real estate transfers to help fund infrastructure designed to cope with the impacts of climate change, and said that idea “might be something we could collaborate on in this next term.”

Rep. Linda Dean Campbell said the law will “generate some urgency on our part to work even closer with our federal partners to obtain more funding to upgrade our wastewater treatment facilities.” The Methuen Democrat said similar notice legislation has also been filed at the federal level.

Campbell wrapped up her remarks by telling Baker, Polito and Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides she’d love to have them out on the Merrimack River for a visit someday.

“Governor, we’ll get you an extra, extra-long kayak and get you out there,” she said. “It’s a great workout, by the way, especially as the tides come in. The beauty of this river really applies to all rivers across the commonwealth, all our water bodies. It’s a major part of our economy, too.”