BOSTON (WWLP) – Two State Representatives have proposed a new bill that would begin a pilot program in the Commonwealth for a four-day work week with the same pay a week.

State Rep. Dylan Fernandes of Falmouth and State Rep. Josh Cutler of Duxbury filed the bill this week, which would create a tax credit for businesses that move their workers from a five-day work schedule to a four-day work schedule without a reduction in pay.

If the bill were to pass, the state would accept applications from employers one year after to participate. Qualified employers must have less than 15 employees. Businesses that are chosen to participate in the pilot will be evaluated often by the state, including optional employee surveys, interviews and other information.

“Americans have a right to pursue happiness. But too many people are over-worked and over-stressed. I filed a four day work week bill with Josh Cutler to give people time to connect with family, friends, and community – the foundation of happiness,” Rep. Fernandes on Twitter.

The next step for the bill is to be considered in a committee hearing.

In March, California Congressman Mark Takano introduced the “Thirty-Two Hour Workweek Act” in the House, which proposed shortening the work week by eight hours for non-salary employees. The same bill was introduced in July 2021 but never gained attention.