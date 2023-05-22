BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey has named her Housing Secretary.

Former Worcester City Manager Ed Augustus was named to Healey’s cabinet as the first Housing Secretary in more than 30 years. In March, the Governor filed legislation to create the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities.

That legislation takes the Department of Housing and Community Development out of the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development and creates its own secretariat. This is how the state was once organized until Governor Bill Weld folded the two offices into one in the 1990s.

Healey committed to creating this new role in her inaugural address, promising that this secretary “will work across government and support every city and town.”

Augustus will not only be responsible for creating solutions to build more homes at lower costs but also for working with public housing authorities, cities and towns and other stakeholders to “develop a comprehensive housing development and stabilization strategy.”

Augustus said in a statement that read in part, “Massachusetts’ housing crisis impacts every single community in our state, but we know what the solution is – build more housing. This administration recognizes that there is no one-size-fits-all strategy to achieving this.”

On top of Augustus serving as city manager of Worcester, which has the third-largest subsidized housing inventory in the state, he most recently served as Chancellor of Dean College.

Augustus will be starting in his new position on June 1st.