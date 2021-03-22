New OCPF chief will start at $172,000

BOSTON (SHNS) – Woburn City Clerk William Campbell will earn an annual salary of $172,000 when he takes over as director of the Office of Campaign and Political Finance next month, but state officials are still working to figure out how long his term will run.

Campbell was unanimously chosen last month by a search committee led by Secretary of State William Galvin to succeed longtime director Michael Sullivan, who has led the agency since 1994. Sullivan retired at the end of 2019, but came back during the pandemic to run the office as the public health crisis delayed the search for a successor.

The search committee, which also included Democratic Party Chairman Gus Bickford, Republican Party Chairman Jim Lyons and Boston College Law School Dean Vincent Rougeau, agreed to the salary for Campbell on Friday. The compensation for the new director will be comparable to what Sullivan earned in his final years on the job.

Sullivan had a base salary of $177,367 in 2019 and $172,008 in 2018, according to state payroll records. While Campbell is due to close out his work in Woburn and begin his new job with the state on April 12, Galvin’s office said it’s still being determined whether his term will run through April 2027 or November 2024.

Sullivan was reappointed to a new six-year term in November 2018 before he announced his retirement a year later, but Galvin spokeswoman Deb O’Malley said the statute is “vague” and the secretary is researching whether Campbell should be filling Sullivan’s unexpired term or beginning his own full six-year term.

O’Malley said Galvin will notify search committee of the outcome of his research before Campbell takes office.