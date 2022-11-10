BOSTON (WWLP) – Next term, there will be a host of new and old faces when it comes to who will be representing the western part of the state.

This year’s general election saw a few shakeups when it came to the candidates. Going ahead into the next term, western Massachusetts will unfortunately lose some seniority.

Both Senator Adam Hinds and Senator Eric Lesser lost their seat in their failed bid to become the next Lt. Governor of Massachusetts. Former Senator Adam Hinds’ seat will be replaced by current Representative Paul Mark and Senator Lesser’s district will now be served by current Representative Jake Oliveira.

Representative Oliveira is excited for his new role and the opportunity to represent a larger section of the state, “I’m excited to get to work and the message is right now, you’ll have a friend in the legislature that will partner with the other members of the House and the Senate from western Massachusetts to ensure that we get our fair share of resources.”

Republican Senator Ryan Fattman will be joining western Massachusetts, after picking up the towns of Brimfield, Monson, Holland and Wales during redistricting.

As for the House, western Massachusetts also lost seniority after Representative Joe Wagner announced he was not going to run after three decades in the house. His seat will be filled by new-comer and Democrat, Shirley Arriaga.

Democrat Aaron Saunders is also newly elected and will be taking over the 7th Hampden District State Representative seat.

The next legislative term starts in January.