New restrictions in place to prevent second virus spike during the holidays

BOSTON (WWLP) – For weeks now, state officials have been issuing guidance on how to stay safe this holiday season.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, they’re asking that families only celebrate the holiday with members of their household. At the start of Christmas week Governor Baker urged residents to cancel their travel plans especially if it involves crossing state lines.

The governor and state health officials also warned against large gatherings, something we know to be the cause of community spread during Thanksgiving.

Governor Charlie Baker said, “If this second holiday season produces a surge in infections that we saw, that’s similar to the one that came out of Thanksgiving we’ll be in serious danger of overwhelming our healthcare system.”

To prevent another spike in cases and hospitalizations, state leaders have put more restrictions in place. They’ve limited indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25 people. That’s on top of the statewide mask mandate, the stay at home order, and the travel advisory.

The best way to prevent the virus from spreading this holiday season is really to stay home.

But, if you are still planning to get together with your friends and family, make sure you’re doing it the safe way by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and maintaining good hygiene.