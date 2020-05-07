1  of  2
New Senate bill aims to help financial strain on Massachusetts residents

BOSTON (WWLP) – Many people have been impacted financially by this pandemic and our elected officials want to make sure debt collectors aren’t harassing residents during these trying times.

Senate Bill 578 has advanced out of the financial services committee and is headed to the floor of the Senate for a full vote. If passed the bill would:

  • Place certain restrictions on wage garnishment, protecting some of the lowest wage earners in the state
  • It would also limit an attorney’s fee recovery power and prohibit imprisonment for debt

Springfield State Senator James Welch said these protections are crucial for residents right now, especially given the circumstances.

“You there will be instances where people will have debt that does get backed up a little bit and we just want to make sure that we’re providing I think a fair process,” said Welch

The bill does not exempt people from paying their debts, it simply limits the power that debt collectors have during this time.

The bill also includes several key protections for people with unpaid medical bills.

