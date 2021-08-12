New state grant program offers funds for food access to low income residents

BOSTON (WWLP) – A new state grant program will provide support to farmers and farmers’ markets and expand local food access points for low-income residents statewide.

The funding provides equipment at no cost to direct-marketing farms and farmers’ markets to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits at mobile locations, providing additional SNAP access to fresh, healthy food, and drive federal dollars into the state’s economy.

The grant program is offered through the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA), in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) and with financial support from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

This grant program builds on the Baker-Polito Administration’s commitment to address food insecurity and strengthen the Commonwealth’s food system now and into the future:

For more information on the grant opportunity, applicant eligibility, and eligible equipment package, go to Mass.gov/SNAPEquipmentGrant. The grant application period runs August 12, 2021 and farmers and farmers’ markets can apply through September 24, 2021.