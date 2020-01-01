New state laws set to go into effect in 2020

BOSTON (WWLP) – State lawmakers worked tirelessly this session to pass several huge pieces of legislation, and their hard work will begin to show in 2020.

Changes that are expected to come later in the year include, banning handheld electronics behind the wheel.

Starting February 23, if motorists are caught, their first offense will cost $100, $250 for a second offense, and $500 for a third and subsequent offense.

Also taking effect in 2020, stores will no longer be allowed to sell flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes. Flavored nicotine vaping products will be limited to smoking bars, and they must be smoked on-site.

Starting June 1, you can also expect to pay a little more for cigarettes dur to an additional 75-percent excise tax.