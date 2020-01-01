1  of  24
Closings and Delays
All About Learning Belchertown Day School Center After School Program First Church of Christ-Longmeadow Food Bank of Western Mass. Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hubbard Memorial Library Kidstop Children's Center Kidstop Schoolage Program Little Tot Day Care Ludlow Boys & Girls Club Ludlow Senior Center Monson Senior Center Quaboag Children's Center Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Side by Side Presch & Child Care Ctr South Hadley Council on Aging STCC The Children's House - W. Spfld. VOC Transportation Ware Senior Center West Springfield Council on Aging Westfield State University

New state laws set to go into effect in 2020

Boston Statehouse

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – State lawmakers worked tirelessly this session to pass several huge pieces of legislation, and their hard work will begin to show in 2020.

Changes that are expected to come later in the year include, banning handheld electronics behind the wheel.

Starting February 23, if motorists are caught, their first offense will cost $100, $250 for a second offense, and $500 for a third and subsequent offense.

Also taking effect in 2020, stores will no longer be allowed to sell flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes. Flavored nicotine vaping products will be limited to smoking bars, and they must be smoked on-site.

Starting June 1, you can also expect to pay a little more for cigarettes dur to an additional 75-percent excise tax.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories