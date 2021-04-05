New tourism campaign targets equitable Boston recovery

BOSTON (SHNS) – A Boston tourism campaign launched Monday aims to pitch the city to new demographics of visitors as the city reopens and to help the travel and hospitality sector recover from the pandemic’s economic blows.

“A year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic brought the travel and hospitality sector to a standstill. Almost overnight, hundreds of entrepreneurs lost their customers and thousands of workers lost their jobs,” Mayor Kim Janey said at a press conference announcing the “All Inclusive Boston” campaign.

She said travel and hospitality is Boston’s third-largest industry and its workforce is 70 percent people of color. Janey stressed that the pandemic is not over, urging people to continue taking health precautions, getting tested for COVID-19 and getting vaccinated when they are able to do so.

She said the campaign “showcases Boston as a city with a new generation of entrepreneurs, innovators and artists, a city that is welcoming to everyone,” and invited people from across the region to “rediscover Boston’s neighborhoods” and their cultural and culinary attractions