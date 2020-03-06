New transportation bill increases gas tax for Massachusetts drivers

BOSTON (WWLP) – State representatives have approved bills that aim to address the state’s transportation crisis.

This package of bills just approved by the House could generate more than half a billion dollars for transportation infrastructure which could be a good thing for residents in the western part of the state.

The House’s plan aims to increase taxes or fees on gasoline by .05 cents. Usually, a gas tax is bad for residents in rural communities, like those in western Massachusetts but provisions in the bill could also boost funding for public transportation.

“For the first time ever there’s a set aside for rural communities, we’re looking at between $10 to $12 million for our rural communities and that was really important for me and I’m thrilled that we were able to get that into the package,” Rep. Natalie Blais told 22News.

The transportation bill also increases fees for ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft. In order to make sure the plan is fair to commuters the bill also calls for an increase in taxes on corporations in Massachusetts.

“People don’t travel to work because they decide they want to travel to work, they travel to work because their company tells them that they have to,” Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa noted. “If the corporations are generating a lot of the congestion and the use of the roadways then they should be paying for that as well.”

A big part of the bill aims to fix local roads and bridges across the state, an issue that many western Massachusetts communities continue to struggle with.

Gov. Charlie Baker has said before he will not support a gas tax, so it is unclear what will happen if the bill makes it to his desk.