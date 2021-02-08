New website details federal aid to state

BOSTON (SHNS) – A new state website put together by the Baker administration that allows users to track how federal COVID-19 relief funds are being spent by state agencies has launched, and it will be updated weekly as more money becomes available.

The website to track COVID-related federal grants, including the $27 billion expected by state agencies from various federal legislation passed since last March, was required by the Legislature as part of this year’s state budget.

House leadership shared the links with lawmakers on Monday, and said the website was being rolled out in two phases and “currently does not reflect the totality of federal funds received.”

The sites allow users to sort by Congressional bill, purpose, funding source, and administering agency, and then drill down deeper into payees and uses.

With Congress considering another round of stimulus worth $1.9 trillion, the Baker administration said businesses, public entities other than the state, and state agencies expect to receive $68 billion in support through bills already passed, including $18.4 billion in unemployment insurance benefits.