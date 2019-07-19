New York picks bidder for major offshore wind projects

BOSTON (SHNS) – Staking its claim as a regional leader in the unfolding U.S. offshore wind energy derby, New York made a splash Thursday by picking two bidders to deliver 1,700 megawatts of power in an effort to reduce carbon emissions and help build a growing industry.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office touted what it called the state’s “world-leading climate actions” and said the agreement and a law signed Thursday will create more than 1,600 jobs, spur $3.2 billion in economic activity, put the Empire State on a path to a carbon-free electricity system by 2040 and reduce greenhouse gas emissions 85 percent by 2050.

“With this agreement, New York will lead the way in developing the largest source of offshore wind power in the nation, and today I will sign the most aggressive climate law in the United States of America,” Cuomo said at a ceremony with former Vice President Al Gore. “Today we are true to the New York legacy — to lead the way forward, to govern with vision and intelligence, to set a new standard, and to match our words with action.”

New York officials chose a 50-50 partnership between Ørsted and Eversource Energy to build an 880-megawatt offshore wind farm, with plans for the Sunrise Wind energy installation to begin operations in 2024.

A second award went to Equinor’s 816-megawatt Empire Wind project. That $3 billion project will feature 60 to 80 wind turbines capable of powering over 500,000 homes in New York, with an expected startup in late 2024, the company said.

The Sunrise Wind project calls for an operations and maintenance hub in Port Jefferson, New York and for the exploration of transmission partnerships with the New York Power Authority and the New York utility Con Edison, according to Ørsted.

Sunrise Wind is planned 30 miles east of Montauk Point, adjacent to Ørsted’s South Fork and Revolution Wind projects. The 700-megawatt Revolution Wind project will deliver power to Rhode Island and Connecticut, while the 130-megawatt South Fork project will deliver power to Long Island.

As states up and down the East Coast jockey for position in the burgeoning offshore wind sector by setting aggressive goals for obtaining offshore wind power and authorizing ever-larger procurements, state officials in New York said their announcement Thursday will “catalyze the first generation of major United States supply chain investments by the fast-growing offshore wind sector, positioning New York to be the hub of the nation’s burgeoning offshore wind industry.”

Equinor has also been active in Massachusetts, having secured a lease on an area known as OCS-A 0520, a 128,811-acre site, as part of a record-setting auction for ocean tracts off the coast of Massachusetts in December.

“We are excited to have secured this attractive opportunity, Equinor’s second offshore wind lease in the United States,” Christer af Geijerstam, president of Equinor Wind US, said in December, alluding to the company’s previously-obtained lease off New York. “This acquisition complements our existing position on the US East Coast and gives us a foothold to engage in the Massachusetts and wider New England market, a region notable for its strong commitment to offshore wind.”

Equinor serves more than 1 million European homes with wind power from four projects in the United Kingdom and Germany, and estimates that its U.S. offshore wind portfolio has the potential to power more than 2 million homes between Massachusetts and New York.

Ørsted was one of the bidders on the first offshore wind procurement in Massachusetts, which was won by Vineyard Wind, an 800-megawatt project 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard backed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Avangrid Renewables.

Vineyard Wind hopes to start construction this year, but project officials say it’s at risk unless the project receives a favorable review from a key federal agency by the end of August.

On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Charlie Baker said about the Vineyard Wind project that his administration would work “really hard to see if we can help them get the thing back on track.”

“We’re obviously working with them and with the folks in Washington to clarify what the issues are,” Baker told reporters after an affordable housing event. “Our goal is going to be to see if we can help them get this thing over the goal line so they don’t lose the timeframe it was originally scheduled to be built on.”

Vineyard Wind had been planning to financially close on its project and begin on-shore construction work this year, put the first turbine into the seabed in 2021 and have the 84-turbine wind farm operational in 2022.

Baker had said earlier in the week that federal regulators offered new “guidance” about the project. The governor stressed that he hopes to see progress made soon given the scope of the proposal and its importance as officials push for greater investment in renewable energy.

“I think all of us are anxious to see the offshore wind industry develop off the coast of the U.S.,” he said. “We have projects literally lining up all the way down the East Coast, and they represent not only important environmental projects, but many of them are priced at a point that makes them affordable.”

(Chris Lisinski contributed reporting)