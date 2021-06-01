No announcement, but Dempsey files for auditor

Chris Dempsey, of the group No Boston Olympics, presents his organization’s viewpoint on the possibility of Boston hosting the 2024 summer Olympics during the first meeting of the Boston City Council concerning the city’s bid to be awarded the 2024 Summer Olympic games, Friday March 6, 2015, at City Hall in Boston. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

BOSTON (SHNS) – One week after Auditor Suzanne Bump announced she would not seek another term, transportation advocate Chris Dempsey filed campaign finance paperwork in the race to succeed her.

Dempsey submitted a statement of organization with the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance on Friday, a major preliminary step toward launching a bid for the only state constitutional office currently poised for an opening in 2022. OCPF posted the paperwork Tuesday morning, about an hour and a half after Politico reported the filing could appear publicly as soon as later in the day.

Dempsey, a Brookline resident who leads the Transportation for Massachusetts advocacy coalition and was a central figure in the opposition effort to Boston’s 2024 Olympics bid, declined to comment when reached by the News Service on Tuesday. He has not yet publicly declared his candidacy, but hinted interest in the auditor’s position after Bump announced her plans last week.

Governor’s Councilor Eileen Duff, a Gloucester Democrat, announced last week that she plans to run for the auditor position and unveiled endorsements from lawmakers and a fellow councilor. She filed paperwork with OCPF to switch her councilor campaign account to one for the auditor’s race. Sen. Diana DiZoglio of Methuen also floated that she could have more to say about the auditor’s race in the days and weeks to come.