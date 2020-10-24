No changes to Massachusetts travel order this week

BOSTON (WWLP) – No states have been added or removed to the list of low-risk states on the Massachusetts travel order this week.

According to the Department of Public Health, they’ve increased the number of cases per 100,000 residents from six to ten to bring Massachusetts’s standard more in line with other states. One week of data will remain the standard for moving states into the lower risk category.

The changes last week in criteria for determining low-risk states is the reason why New Jersey, California, Hawaii, and Washington state are now on the “low-risk” list.

Low-risk states currently are:

California

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Maine

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Vermont

Washington

If you are going to Massachusetts after visiting a state, not on the list above, you are required to fill out the state’s travel form, and then quarantine for 14 days unless you can provide a negative COVID-19 test 72-hours before arriving. Failure to complete the form can result in a $500 fine per day.

Rhode Island still remains the only New England state not on the “low-risk” list.