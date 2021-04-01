No COVID report on Sunday as officials urge holiday caution

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Department of Public Health will not publish new data to its COVID-19 daily dashboard Sunday because of the Easter holiday, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said Thursday.

Instead, the DPH will post two days’ worth of information on COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations and deaths with its daily report Monday afternoon.

With Easter approaching and Passover underway, Sudders and Gov. Charlie Baker urged residents to take extra precautions if they are planning to participate in any events with those outside their households, such as meeting outside or opening a window.

“You don’t have to crack them very far. If you literally crack the windows about this much –” Baker said, holding his fingers a few inches apart, “you’ll get the four to five times an hour airflow that people talk about as being critical to supporting you in those situations.”

Massachusetts saw COVID-19 spikes in the wake of Thanksgiving and Christmas, and Baker urged the public to “make this particular weekend a little different than what we saw at the previous two.”