No decision yet from state senators on vote-by-mail bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – State senators are considering a bill that would allow Massachusetts residents to vote-by-mail.

The House last week approved the vote-by-mail bill, but in the Senate, the debate continues over how exactly ballots will be mailed to residents across the state.

The version of the bill being considered right now gives voters 3 options. They can either participate in early voting, vote in-person on Election Day or vote-by-mail.

The House bill would direct Secretary of State William Galvin to send out applications for mail-in ballots by July 15 and provide early voting options before the September primary and November general elections.

When asked if he would support the vote-by-mail legislation, Governor Baker said he’d like lawmakers to reach an agreement first before making a decision, “I really wanna see the bill, I wanna see the bill that I’m going to be asked to sign.”

Organizations like the ACLU have spoken out in support of the vote-by-mail proposal, saying “We need to protect democratic participation, safeguard public health, and ensure equitable ballot access for all voters.”

No decision was made on the bill Thursday, but 22News will continue to follow this debate and provide you update as they become available.