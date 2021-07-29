“No serious issues” after Baker treated by dermatologist

BOSTON (SHNS) – Gov. Charlie Baker recently received “routine” dermatological treatment, his office said Thursday after the governor appeared at several public events this week with bandages, dark blotches or scabs dotting his visage.

“Governor Baker recently underwent routine dermatology procedures which resulted in no serious issues,” communications director Sarah Finlaw wrote in a statement released by Baker’s office to the News Service and others following an inquiry. “He encourages all Massachusetts residents to consult their primary care physician about healthy skin care.”

Adhesive bandages were affixed to Baker’s face at a Monday press availability that followed his meeting with House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka, while the blotches were visible during a Wednesday event in Gloucester streamed live online.